New Monthly Series Starts at Art MoB

Starting on Saturday, August 10, Hendersonville’s Art MoB Studios and Marketplace will host a monthly event called The Front Porch Series. The series is intended to highlight local artists in an inviting, comfortable setting. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to lounge in the gallery’s indoor porch area, sip sweet tea and engage with the artists while they demonstrate their craft. The first of the three events will feature Sue Anderson, a watercolorist, and her daughter Sarah, a master of Sumi-e Japanese black ink painting. “This event will help the public to know more about the local artists in this town,” says Sarah. “The public will enjoy the southern hospitality and the beautiful paintings that the gallery has to offer.”

The Front Porch Series on September 14 will feature landscape oil painter Ed Morris, who will be discussing his experiences at a workshop for the Prismatic Palette, a landscape painting tool created by American Impressionist painter Frank Vincent DuMond. “I like sharing what I have learned about painting,” says Morris. “Much has been handed down to me, so I am paying it forward.”

The final event of the series, on October 12, will highlight watercolorist Al Junek. “I am often asked how I achieve misty and foggy effects in many of my watercolor landscapes,” says Junek. “I will be explaining and even demonstrating my pouring and big brush techniques for creating these atmospheric paintings.”