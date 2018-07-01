New Work on Display at Odyssey Co-op

Odyssey Co-op features the work of members Stephen Biggerstaff, Melanie Dyel and Julie and Tyrone Larsons from Monday, July 2, through Sunday, July 29. Their work includes bowls, plates, trays, pots, decorative wall tiles and other functional pieces.

“I want people to first be drawn to the colors, then to have a more tactile experience before trying to figure out my making process,” says Biggerstaff, who joined the Co-op in May. He will show a series of bowls, plates and trays made of many layered coils of multi-colored clay. The bowls, which he refers to as Rag Rug Bowls, feature a food-safe glaze on the interior and an unglazed, easy-to-grip exterior.

Julie and Tyrone Larsons’ work, which includes wall tiles, plates and other functional pieces, reflects Julie’s Italian heritage. Their pieces feature intricate designs with brilliant colors and glazes. Wall tiles are adorned with elaborate landscapes, flora and fauna and various vegetables.

Leaves are a common motif in Dyel’s work, which is decorated with pierced designs, slip-trailing and semi-crystalline glazes. Her pots are wheel-thrown and made of North Carolina Stoneware clay. “I hope people can appreciate the craftsmanship, unique design and cohesiveness of my pieces,” she says.

New artwork from all 25 members of the Co-op will also be on display throughout the month. A Second Saturday Celebration will take place July 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Light refreshments, pottery demonstrations and live music by local musicians, including some of Odyssey’s own multitalented artists, will be part of the festivities.

Odyssey Co-op is located at 238 Clingman Avenue in Asheville’s River Arts District. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December. Learn more at odysseycoopgallery.com.