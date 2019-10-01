October at Twigs & Leaves Gallery

Jack Stern, a Jackson County artist, will demonstrate his work at Twigs and Leaves Gallery during Art After Dark in Waynesville on Friday, October 4, from 6–9 p.m. An oil painter, Stern is primarily self-taught, having painted on location throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. His solo expeditions often took him through backcountry on burros which, he says, helped him build an understanding of the variety and beauty of the vast landscapes and seascapes that he found.

On Saturday, October 12, watercolor painter Andrea Wilson will be at the gallery from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a painting demonstration and signing of her book Leaves: My Watercolor Journey. “I was inspired to paint botanicals because my grandparents taught me a love for all things nature,” she says, “the woods, the flower garden, the orchard and small vineyard.” Picking up leaves one October day 16 years ago gave her the idea to paint them and she has since painted hundreds with an eye for the imperfections as well as the beauty. “The color, detail and buggy spots are what hook me on a particular leaf,” she says.