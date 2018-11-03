Odyssey ClayWorks Auction Benefits Scholarship Fund

The 6th Annual Odyssey Auction takes place in Odyssey ClayWorks’ studio and gallery in the River Arts District on Saturday, November 3, from 6:30–9 p.m. The auction will feature more than 140 items by emerging, mid-career and established artists including renowned potters Nick Joerling, Tom Kerrigan and Elaine Lacy. All proceeds benefit the Odyssey Scholarship Fund, whose mission is to make Odyssey’s programs available to all members of Asheville and surrounding communities regardless of their income level.

“At our studio, we believe wholeheartedly that the work we do with clay can help to sculpt a better world,” says Odyssey ClayWorks director Gabriel Kline. “With that in mind, we seek to work with groups who have been marginalized due to class, experience or genetics, hoping to provide effective reintegration into the community.”

In addition to giving more than $7,000 in scholarships and tuition assistance to students, Odyssey ClayWorks offers a therapeutic program for veterans suffering from PTSD, an award-winning children’s program and a nationally recognized professional development program for early career ceramic artists. A class for developmentally disabled adults is new this fall. “Proceeds from the auction are the primary source of funds for these offerings,” says Kline.

More than 200 guests are expected to attend the event, which includes both a silent and live auction, a meal catered by chefs Autumn Pittman and AJ Gregson and music performed by Kevin Scanlon and Kid Gabriel.

Odyssey ClayWorks is located at 236 Clingman Avenue Extension, Asheville. A limited number of tickets are available for the event at no charge on the Odyssey ClayWorks website, OdysseyClayworks.com. For more information, call 828.285.0210.