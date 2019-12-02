Olde Fashioned Christmas at Art MoB

Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will be participating in Hendersonville’s Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration on Friday, December 6, when stores and galleries on Main Street stay open late for holiday shopping and entertainment. Dressed as vintage-inspired Christmas characters from the 1800s, Art MoB members will stroll Main Street and pass out candy canes. Member artist Simone Wood and her mother, Alma Casselmon, will create the authentic costumes. “I have a Godey’s Lady’s Book dated 1849 that has been amazing inspiration to me,” says Wood. “Mostly we use upholstery fabric and vintage fabrics that we find at local thrift shops. I also have a collection of millinery and ribbon supplies that I’ve collected through the years.”

Art MoB will display a tree decorated exclusively with ornaments handmade by artists, and there will also be an array of gingerbread houses designed and created by children ages 5–12. For those who want to come in from the cold, Art MoB will also host demonstrations during Olde Fashioned Christmas. “Christmas is a time for people to gather, celebrate and renew the fellowship and love we value as an important part of Christmas,” says Alice Greko, who will be demonstrating her painting techniques for Christmas cards. “A special, hand-made card is a nice way to share good wishes with those close to us.” This year, Greko’s cards will feature a hand- painted ornament that can be removed and hung on the tree.