Open Studio Tours at Grovewood Village

On the third Saturday of every month through October, the ten resident artist studios in Historic Grovewood Village will open to the public. Free, self-guided tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to connect with local makers and to learn about their creative process,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager at Grovewood Village. “A lot of folks don’t realize how much time, effort and care goes into crafting something by hand. It’s important that we support our local artists and craftspeople because they are a big part of what makes Asheville so special.”

The resident studios were originally built to house the weaving and woodworking operations of Biltmore Industries, an enterprise that played a significant role in the Appalachian Craft Revival during the early 20th century. When fabric production for Biltmore Industries ended in 1981, the local family that owns Grovewood Village began a process of revitalization that resulted in the opening of Grovewood Gallery and the artist studios.

Glass artist Carl Powell has been in his studio at Grovewood Village for 19 years. “The studios are usually by appointment only and the open tours give the general public a chance to drop in and see what artists do behind the scenes,” Powell says. “Many people would rather do that than make an appointment, which may make them feel obligated to buy something.”

The next Open Studio Art Tour is on Saturday, July 21. The studios are located in the building next door to Grovewood Gallery, 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.