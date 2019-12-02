Open Windows at The Gallery at Flat Rock

Photographer and poet Tim Jones, The Laurel’s cover artist this past April, will host an Artist Talk at The Gallery at Flat Rock on Saturday, December 7, at 3 p.m. During the talk, Jones will present, for the first time, his 2020 calendar of photographic images and poetry titled Open Windows.

“Many of the poems I write are about the same scenes I photograph and they both equally express the emotions of what I see,” Jones says. “At this point in my journey, blessing the world is the main unfinished business of my life so I often describe both my photography and my poetry as my love letters to the world.” Jones has spent much of his adult life serving in homeless shelter ministry and in parish ministry. “For me, spirituality must intersect with the real world and raw realities people face in everyday life,” he says. “I like calendars because they are public art and people use them in the real world. I want my art to meet people where they really live.”

This year’s theme, Jones says, is about how beauty creates an opening for everyone to see more as they look out into the world and also lets in the light so that they can see better what is going on inside. “As with all of my creative work, I hope the evening will be a gathering that speaks to the soul,” he says. “I will be talking about open windows and how beauty reaches into us and helps us feel our connection to a larger life and how that fuels us to care for those around us.”