Patricia Cotterill and Darryl Maleike in FW Gallery

Through Thursday, November 29, the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk will host a joint exhibition featuring the work of oil painter Patricia Cotterill and bookmaker Darryl Maleike. Cotterill will be displaying a new body of work called “Ancestral Portraits” for this exhibition. “The idea for the Ancestral Portraits theme comes from my love of British history and classical period literature,” she says. The portrait subjects are animals dressed in period clothing, including a hare dressed as Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice and an opossum that echoes Marie Antoinette. “In these paintings, I have used period attire to suit the animal’s individual character,” says Cotterill, who has a graphic design degree from Art College in Lincoln, England.

Maleike will be featuring his one-of-a-kind, leather-covered blank journals, as well as recycled-cover journals and some locally inspired, Coptic bound books for the joint show. The artist and photographer first discovered bookmaking through a class at Penland School of Crafts. “I always loved watching a photograph appear in the developer in a darkroom,” says Maleike. “I suppose making a book is a little similar: as the components are put together the book begins to appear. I think visitors will walk away with the appreciation that books and hand journaling are still alive and well in this digital age.” The gallery will hold a reception for the artists on Friday, November 2, from 5–7 p.m.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.