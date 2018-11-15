Penland School of Crafts Hosts Pneuma in November

By Calie Brummer

During November, the Penland School of Crafts will host a special exhibition featuring the work of sculptor Maggie Jaszczak and artist Christopher Colville. The show, titled Pneuma, from a Greek word meaning “soul,” runs through Sunday, November 18, as a part of Penland’s Conversation series.

The sculpture and photographic art exhibition evokes a sense of wonder through art pieces using recognizable objects and artifacts. Jaszczak uses leather, fabric and wood to create objects that resemble the familiar and unfamiliar. Colville creates imagery using photographic materials without the use of a camera.

A resident artist at Penland School of Crafts, Jaszczak is a potter and mixed media artist from Ontario, Canada. She uses textures, often leather and wood, to create objects that often take recognizable forms, such as fans, combs or troughs. She then transforms them into something far beyond the everyday objects they resemble.

Colville is an Arizona-based artist who pushes the boundaries of photographic mediums through his otherworldly creations using gunpowder. Colville’s process involves carefully controlled ignitions of gunpowder onto photograph paper, where the tiny fires expose the paper to create imagery, controlled through careful placement and selective blocking of parts of the paper before gunpowder is applied.

Other exhibitions at Penland include Bright House, featuring colorful pottery from Eleanor Anderson and vibrant wood work by Ellie Richards and a long-standing exhibit celebrating the history of Penland School of Crafts.

The Penland Gallery and Visitors Center is located at the Penland School of Crafts on Conley Ridge Road near Spruce Pine. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit penland.org/gallery.