Pink Dog Creative Presents Solo Exhibition

The Pink Dog Creative Gallery presents Recent Paintings, a solo exhibition of work by Morgan Santander on display through Saturday, July 28. The show is a pairing of floral still life paintings in the classical Dutch tradition and narrative paintings from a recent series, Beyond Reconstitution, a combination meant to be both “unsettling and playful.”

Beyond Reconstitution is a body of work begun in 2005 that includes large-scale paintings, drawings, collages, art objects and digital projections. “Traditional pictorial passages in Beyond Reconstitution are reconfigured, spun, set on their heads, enlarged, shattered, dwarfed, combined and isolated to create new and meaningful narratives,” Santander says.

Born in Mexico, he grew up in the United Kingdom and the US. After studying the visual arts at the University of California–Berkeley, he completed his graduate work in fine arts at the University of Chicago. He moved to NC in 2014 and has workspace in Marshall High Studios in Madison County. “My hope is that the audience will walk away with a renewed appreciation for a potential in narrative painting: the potential to transform the predictable into the transformative,” he says.

Pink Dog Creative Gallery is located at 348 Depot Street. To learn more, visit morgansantander.com.