RAD Artists Host Second Saturday

The River Arts District holds its monthly Second Saturday celebration on March 9, with most studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a free trolley conveying visitors around the mile-long district from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wedge Studios (120 Roberts Street) will feature an exhibit, How Much the Heart Can Hold, in conjunction with Asheville’s annual celebration of Zelda Fitzgerald, the famed Jazz Age flapper who, besides being the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, was an artist in her own right and whose life ended tragically in Asheville’s Highland Hospital. The exhibit on the second floor of the Wedge will feature artists from Aurora Studio & Gallery, as well as works that explore the life of Zelda and the 1920s. Dawn Eareckson from Aurora Studio will demonstrate her expressionistic art style in Cindy Walton’s studio.

Artists at NorthLight Studios (357 Depot Street) celebrate the theme of ‘transitions’, says painter Nan Davis, “winter into spring and all the life transitions we have experienced that have influenced our art. We have many stories.”

Painter Sandy Lear will celebrate her recent transition into NorthLight Studios. “I am excited about RAD’s Second Saturday,” she says. “It will be fun to connect with the public and a wonderful way to promote art.”

Other studios participating in the daylong Second Saturday festivities that include demonstrations, live music, wine tastings and spreads of food include 362 Depot, Odyssey Ceramic Art Studio, Mark Bettis Studios and Riverview Station.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the District’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.