RAD Artists Welcome Spring with Second Saturday

Artists at NorthLight Studios (357 Depot Street) celebrate April as “a month of warm showers, Carolina blue skies and spring flowers” during the River Arts District’s Second Saturday event on April 13. Exhibits include colorful interpretations of rainy days and flowers. Packets of non-GMO sunflower seeds will be handed out so that visitors can “take home some sunshine.” At Riverview Station (191 Lyman Street), artist Jane Schmidt plans a first ever sale at her studio, #234. “Calling it my Spring Fling,” she says, “all paintings in the studio will be 30 percent less than the gallery price.” The sale will run Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

310 ART (#310) at Riverview Station welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with demos and light refreshments. Information on upcoming workshops will be available.

An opening reception for 828 will be held from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery (123 Roberts Street). The exhibition features 8-inch square images inspired by WNC and created by five area artists: Bettis, Tess Darling, Jacqui Fehl, Grant Penny and David Sheldon. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

The Wedge Studios (129 Roberts Street) will host demonstrations by pastel artist Elise Okrend and mosaic artist Linda Pannullo from 12–4 p.m.

Odyssey Co-op Gallery (238 Clingman) will also feature demonstrations of artists creating and decorating wheel thrown vessels and porcelain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most studios and galleries in the mile-long River Arts District are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free trolley will shuttle visitors around the district from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.