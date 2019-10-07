RAD Celebrates Second Saturday October 12

Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) is the place to be on Saturday, October 12, for gallery walks, demonstrations, workshops, live music, wine tastings, food and more. As usual, Explore Asheville will provide a free trolley for ease of travel throughout the district. Most studios and galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some evening events planned.

Philip DeAngelo Studio will present Painting on Vintage Ceiling Tin. DeAngelo will paint in acrylics on vintage ceiling tins from historic buildings in downtown Asheville. “Being invited into the basement of the Anderson Building to go through their vintage ceiling tiles was really special,” DeAngelo says.

Featured artists at Odyssey Co-op Gallery will be Cat Jarosz, Libba Tracy and Holly de Saillan. New work by all of the artists at Odyssey will be on display in the Odyssey Members Gallery on the upper level.

At 310 Art, resident artist and instructor Bridget Benton will present an opening reception for Private Worlds: Mapping the Internal Landscape from 4:30–7:30 p.m. The event will include refreshments and a meet-and-greet with the artist. “Second Saturday is a great opportunity for artists to showcase new work and do a little something special to say ‘thank you’ to the art buyers who keep the District alive,” Benton says.

Some of the many other events planned for the day include a photography exhibit, The Swannanoa River Study Winter 2019, by Dan Simpson at Trackside Studios and a 30th anniversary celebration at CURVE Studios.