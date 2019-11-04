RAD Opens Doors for Fall Studio Stroll

Artists, more than 200 of them, open their studios for the annual River Arts District Artists Fall Studio Stroll on Saturday and Sunday, November 9–10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include demonstrations, workshops, special events and gallery receptions among studios where artists create jewelry, paintings, blown glass, woodwork and much more.

At Warehouse Studios (170 Lyman Street) find artists Olga Dorenko and Cheryl Keefer sharing their techniques. Dorenko will hold painting demonstrations on Saturday and, on Sunday, will talk to collectors and friends about bringing color and feeling to their lives.

Keefer will be demonstrating on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. “My impressionistic oil paintings are about the mood and atmosphere of everyday experiences,” she says. “The RAD Studio Stroll provides artists with opportunities to show and discuss new work with visitors, and guests can enjoy a wide variety of art, all within a few city blocks.”

A number of events are happening at Riverview Station (191 Lyman Street) during the Stroll including a Big Fall Festival of Fashion Fabulousness, a trunk show featuring the work of artists Suzanne Armstrong and Monty Phillips at heART Space Studio (#225); a One- Year Studio Anniversary Celebration complete with refreshments and a drawing for an original painting at Lori Portka’s studio (#230) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ignite Jewelry Studios’ workshop, Basic Soldering Skills with Molly Sharp (registration required); and an anniversary celebration at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art (#261) with artists Peter and Rachel Roux.

Gallery 17 at Foundation Woodworks (17 Foundy Street) will feature guest artists from Waynesville’s Winchester Woodworks demonstrating woodturning on a lathe. Children as well as adults are welcome to attend. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12–5 p.m. on Sunday.

At EcoDepot Marketplace (408 Depot Street) Paige Houghton will be displaying her vessels made from loose fibers from 12–5 p.m. both days, and at 362 Depot (362 Depot Street), artists will be demonstrating oil and 3-D landscapes, abstracts, portraits, drawing, handmade lamps and artful chairs. The six artists of NorthLight Studios (357 Depot Street) will display new paintings and gift ideas.

Featured artists at Odyssey Co-op Gallery (238 Clingman Avenue) are Sheila Lambert, Julie and Tyrone Larson, and Chiwa Clark. Demonstrations, live music and refreshments will be part of the weekend festivities.

Demonstrations at The Wedge (129 Roberts Street) during the Stroll include Tessa Lang (wearable art) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sarah St Laurent (encaustic wax). St Laurent will demonstrate all day on Saturday and, on Sunday, will create fun and fast encaustic monotype prints with wax on paper using a heated painting surface.