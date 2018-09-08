RAD Second Saturday Highlights

The River Arts District (RAD) continues its monthly Second Saturday celebration on September 8, with events planned throughout the day at many of the district’s 23 buildings housing more than 200 artists. A free trolley with eight stops will circle the district from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and ample parking is available.

Several studios along Depot Street have demonstrations and exhibitions planned, including NorthLight Studios where artists Bill George and Angela Alexander will create to the gallery’s equestrian theme for September. Alexander, whose colorful work graced The Laurel’s cover in May, will be working on a horse portrait. She says that RAD artists are delighted with the district’s shift from two major events per year to a monthly celebration of the arts. “It seems the Second Saturday events really appeal to our locals as well as visitors. It’s a children- and dog-friendly event that is fun!” Additional Depot Street gallery events include an exhibition of work by Marcos Martinez and Chalkley Matlack at Trackside Studios and demonstrations of “dialuminism” at St. Claire Art, pysanky at Studio A and “Art des Couches de Bois” at 362 Depot.

On Roberts Street, events include graphite drawing demonstrations at Wedge Studios; Inspiration, a curated show, at Mark Bettis Studios; a 3D stained glass demonstration by Tanya Franklin Glass at Philip DeAngelo Studio; and a sale on prints, giclées and jewelry at Hatchery Studios.

The Odyssey Co-op Gallery and Studio on Clingman Avenue features the work of Tara Underwood and Holly DeSaillan this month. Ceramic artists will be on hand on Second Saturday to create sculptures and functional pottery accompanied by live music.

The Asheville Guitar Bar on Riverside Drive presents Jody Carroll, with his deep roots and blues sound, live on stage at 8 p.m. Just down the street, the North Carolina Glass Center will present live glass blowing demos and exhibited work from more than 20 independent glass artists.

At Lyman Street’s Riverview Station, Jonas Gerard will be among the artists demonstrating for visitors. Self-styled abstract expressionist Gerard’s Painting Performance with rhythmic music will be held at 2 p.m. The artist has held these lively demonstrations for more than a decade, drawing crowds of up to 150 people.

Other Riverview Station events include still life painting and drawing at Sidewalk Soul, Color Your World at Studio #225, jewelry enameling demonstrations at Studio 256 and several demos, including Painting with Beer, at 310 Art.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit riverartsdistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.