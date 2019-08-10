Red House Photographers Featured at BMCA

By Jessica Klarp

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) proudly exhibits the work of the Red House Photographers in the center’s Upper Gallery for a show running through August 30. Seven fine arts photographers, all members of Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League (SVFAL), make up the Red House Photographers and meet monthly to share images, critiques, tips and opportunities. The group’s members have a wide range of experience levels and focus on subject matter from idyllic landscapes to dynamic street photography. Red House Studios and Gallery is home to the 52-year-old SVFAL and is located within walking distance of BMCA.

“We are so excited to have the Red House Photographers’ work on display in the beautiful BMCA Upper Gallery,” says Susan Hanning, SVFAL president. “The talent and energy of this group is impressive, and their photographs demonstrate the versatility and power of the medium.”

Each year BMCA likes to showcase photographic work in a number of ways, from gallery exhibits to the celebration of Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day. Professional photographer Herb Way, one of the Red House Photographers, was featured last year for a solo show displaying portraits from his travels to Vietnam.

For this exhibit, Way will be joined by the six other talented and committed art photographers in the group. David Hearne imbues his photographic landscapes with a sense of light, color and composition inspired by the Hudson River School of painters. Nancy Hoopes’ semi-abstracted floral photographs are the product of experimentation with the camera and a deliberate moment-to-moment response to the world. A professional mixed media artist, Rhanna Nyman manipulates and combines her photographs to create quilt-like photo images. Blair Waldick creates photographs that convey a strong sense of place. Bruce Nelson brings to his work a precise examination of natural and architectural forms, resulting in photographs sculpted by rhythm and structure. Advertising director and cinematographer Dick Yarmy channels his aptitude for sequential narratives into complex striking glimpses of the human experience.

“Black Mountain is home to so many talented artists,” says BMCA’s outgoing executive director Gale Jackson. “We are committed to nurturing our ongoing relationship with SVFAL by displaying and celebrating their evolving work.”