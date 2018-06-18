Reflections at Momentum Gallery

Momentum Gallery presents the group exhibition Reflections, beginning with an opening reception on Sunday, July 1, from 5–8 p.m. and running through August 25. The exhibit, held in conjunction with Asheville’s Summer of Glass and a Dale Chihuly sculpture installation at Biltmore, features the work of nine artists, including WNC’s own Thor and Jennifer Bueno, Kit Paulson and Pablo Soto.

“Reflections takes a cue from Biltmore itself,” says Momentum Gallery owner and director Jordan Ahlers. “Contemplative works explore concepts of memory and time while other objects reference the drama and decoration indicative of the Gilded Age. This curated collection alludes to Vanderbilt’s timeless traditions of opulence, grandeur and beauty.”

Though all of the artists work with glass as their primary material, their approaches are very distinct. Soto’s works employ a clean and modern design aesthetic, cleverly exploring various properties of glass as a material, while Paulson’s exquisite lamp-worked sculptures reference history and ornamentation, inviting viewers to lose themselves in waves of detail. The Bueno’s large circular glass wall installation consists of metallic blue glass stones in varying shades, hues and patterns with veins of small glass stones in gold hues branched throughout.

“This piece is more of a singular object than the installations we usually make,” says Thor Bueno. “It’s large enough for viewers to feel as though they are surrounded by the field of colors.”

Momentum Gallery is located at 24 Lexington Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12–5 p.m. To learn more, call 828.505.8550 or visit momentumgallery.com.