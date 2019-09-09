River Arts District Artists Host Second Saturday

River Arts District artists welcome all to this month’s Second Saturday event on September 14, with most studios and galleries open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and some special evening events on the schedule as well. A free trolley service, sponsored by Explore Asheville, is available from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors to the district are free to hop on and off at various stopping points throughout the day.

Featured artists for the month at Odyssey Co- op Gallery are Diana Gillespie and Nick LaFone. There will be refreshments and live music in the upstairs Members Gallery. LaFone creates non- functional clay pieces using alternative firing processes to give each piece its own individual character and coloration. “For me, the final results are often surprising and unpredictable due to the technique of raku or saggar-fired work that I do,” he says. “I am grateful to have my work available in Odyssey Co-op Gallery as part of Second Saturday where I can meet people face to face and answer questions about my approach.”

The Asheville landscape will be celebrated at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art, with Peter Roux painting local oil sketches throughout the day and sharing his process with visitors. “As an artist who loves landscape, Asheville is rich with inspiration, both in the sky and on the ground,” says Roux. “On Second Saturdays, visitors to my studio can watch as I create paintings that speak to this unique environment. It’s extremely gratifying to meet and engage with people about art and the rich beauty and culture of our area.”

Exhibitions, demonstrations, receptions and workshops are among the many events being planned throughout the district.