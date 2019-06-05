River District Artists Host Second Saturday

Second Saturday continues in Asheville’s River Arts District on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free trolley runs in the district from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., shuttling visitors throughout the mile-long district of more than 200 artists in 23 buildings.

At Phil Mechanic Studios (109 Roberts Street), The Stand Gallery features Water, a group exhibition of the building’s artists, from 5–8 p.m. Additionally, artists Deanna Chilian and Leslie Rowland present A Guide to Commissioning Artwork at 3 p.m. The presentation will include things to consider, questions to ask and what to expect. A Q&A session will follow.

Featured artists at the newly designed Odyssey Co-Op Gallery (238 Clingman Avenue) are Vivian Saich, Mary Jane Findley and Blue Fire MacMahon. Events from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. include demos, snacks and live music.

At 8 River Arts Place (formerly 14 Riverside Drive), the LEAF Easel Rider, a mobile art lab, will provide free, interactive, hands-on activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured artists are Irene ‘Jenny’ Pickens, a self taught Asheville artist who paints in acrylics, and Edwin Salas Acosta, a Mexican puppeteer, dancer and plastic artist who fashions creatures from paper and other materials.

On the first floor of the Wedge Studios (129 Roberts Street), encaustic wax demonstrations will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The many artists of Riverview Station (191 Lyman Street) have a wealth of activities planned throughout the day, including clay demonstrations, exhibitions of new work, a 10th anniversary celebration at 310ART and live painting with watercolor and dark beer.