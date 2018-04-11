Silverbird Gallery Hosts Gallery Jams

The new Silverbird Gallery, on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville’s South Slope district, will host a Gallery Jam on the first Friday of each month from 7–10 p.m. in conjunction with Asheville’s First Friday Art Walk. During the event, musicians with acoustic instruments will play in the gallery while visual artists create works inspired by the music. The gathering is free and open to the public. Complimentary beer, wine and light snacks are available.

“We’ve had two Gallery Jams previously and they were such fun we decided to make them a monthly event,” says Silverbird owner Ann Lea. “Anyone attending can bring their own talents and instruments to join in the festivities.”

Beginning in late spring, the gallery will also offer a weekend lecture series covering art-related topics and historical Asheville stories and facts. Thursday evening art classes led by local artists will be held throughout spring and summer as well.

“We’ll have a wide range of offerings,” says Lea. “For example, we will have an artist take students through the entire process of growing, harvesting and carving gourds to create beautiful pieces of art.”

Silverbird, which opened in August 2017 and recently completed an extensive remodel, represents artists who work in a variety of media and styles, including cutting-edge contemporary work, traditional paintings and metal sculpture. In addition, the gallery offers mid-century and antique furniture, with a shipment arriving from the Provence region of France in late summer. The gallery will stage the furniture with selected art.

Silverbird Gallery is located at 144 Biltmore Avenue, Suite 1, in Asheville. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit silverbirdart.com.