Smile with the Animals at Woolworth Walk

Jeffrey Stoner invites the public to Smile with the Animals in his solo exhibition at Woolworth Walk’s F.W. Gallery, on display through Friday, November 29. The gallery will host a reception for the artist on Friday, November 1, from 5–7 p.m.

Primarily known for his Goats of Roan image series and his photographs of steam locomotives, Stoner has also had his images featured in a number of books, the most recent of which will be released in late 2019 by the University of Tennessee Press. Taproots of Tennessee: Historic Sites and Timeless Recipes, written by Lynne Drysdale Patterson, examines the history of Tennessee’s State Historic sites and offers recipes related to those sites alongside black-and-white images by Stoner. Stoner’s work has also been featured in international, national and regional publications, and he is represented by galleries in North Carolina, Tennesse and Virginia.

Stoner’s images capture both the personality of his animal subjects as well as their environment. “With animals, I thoroughly enjoy being with them and want to capture that feeling,” he says. “I first spend time observing their behavior, then I position myself and the camera in anticipation of their movements. It can take a long time to get the image I want, which can be challenging but also very rewarding.”