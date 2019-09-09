Spoonin’ at Grovewood Gallery

A new exhibition will open at Grovewood Gallery on Saturday, September 14, with a reception from 2–5 p.m. Spoonin’: A Showcase of Handcrafted Spoons will feature functional and sculptural works from 18 artists and will remain on view until October 13. “Traditional or unique in design, whatever the artistic interpretation, we’re excited to share it in our upcoming exhibition,” says LouAnne Jordan, events, exhibits and merchandising manager at Grovewood Gallery. “To honor the spoon in all its forms, Spoonin’ will showcase different design techniques in a variety of materials and approaches for spoon-crafting. We chose this show to be the featured exhibition at Grovewood for American Craft Week because it celebrates both traditional and contemporary craftsmanship. There will be something that appeals to just about everyone.”

Aaron Iaquinto, a woodworker at The Old Wood Co. in the River Arts District, will have spoons featured in the show. Iaquinto began carving spoons as a student at East Carolina University School of Art and Design. “The spoon interested me because I could play with form easily and with very little material,” he says. “Also, the functionality made it a nice gift for friends and family. Making spoons is unique because it requires very little equipment, depending on the particular process, and can be done in a short amount of time.”

As part of American Craft Week, Iaquinto will host spoon-making demonstrations at Grovewood Gallery on October 5 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He will talk about the different stages in his spoon-making process and demonstrate how he creates the handles and bowls for his spoons. He will also show metal inlay techniques for creating intricate designs on wooden handles.