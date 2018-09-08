September sits on the cusp of a seasonal change, but the joy goes on with Summer of Glass events, in conjunction with Chihuly at Biltmore and Chihuly Nights at Biltmore, which runs through October 7. Asheville’s Contemporaneo Gallery will highlight the work of Ana María Nava in Dancing Light: A Journey of Glass, through September 30. Blue Spiral 1 will continue the Glass Takeover exhibition in its upstairs gallery through October 26. At the Bender Gallery, glass artist Toland Sand will exhibit a new body of work through October 20 and Alchemy, featuring 12 artists, runs through September 16 at Penland Gallery.

At Western Carolina University, visitors can explore the history and impact of iconic glass artist Harvey Littleton. Glass Catalyst: Littleton’s Legacy in Contemporary Sculpture will be on display in the WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center through December 7. Through October 6, Sylva’s Gallery 1 will host an exhibition featuring handblown glass by Judy McManus alongside the photography of Wanda Davis-Greene.

Second Saturday in the River Arts District will also celebrate the Summer of Glass. Philip DeAngelo Studio will host a demonstration with Tanya Franklin Glass, showing three methods of joining 3-dimensional stained glass designs. The demonstrations will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 8. Franklin will also discuss metal work techniques for joining and strengthening joints, as well as strategies to support, lift and secure the glass design.

The weekend of September 7–9, the North Carolina Glass Center will host its Summer of Glass VIP Weekend Tour, a three-day event that includes private demonstrations, guided exhibition tours, hands-on experience with glass making and private interactions with artists and curators. The weekend includes tours of the studios of artists Billy and Kate Bernstein, Jeff and Yaffa Todd, Kenny Pieper and Robert Levin, as well as studio tours in the Toe River Valley.

Tickets are available at exploreasheville.com. For more information, visit exploreasheville.com/summer-of-glass.