Five regional artists depict beloved beasts in a show opening this month at The Gallery at Flat Rock. More Creatures Great and Small runs from Thursday, July 26, through August 12, with an opening reception on Saturday, July 28, from 5–7 p.m. Artists exhibiting their work are Valerie Beck, Diane Kilgore Condon, Marsha Hammel, Bobbie Polizzi and Holly Schlater.

Glass artist Beck draws on Aesop’s Fables for her Story Bowls. “Most of the fables have animals that teach morals through the stories,” she says. The shallow bowls have three layers of color, with imagery created by sand carving back through the layers of glass.

Condon says that she often finds herself creating animal-themed paintings. “Animals are at peace with their Creator,” she says. “They are busy being the most effective cat, hare or hound that they can be. I enjoy that simplicity.”

A mixed media artist, Polizzi will exhibit art with a message as well as art on the lighter side. “My assemblage art lends itself to whimsy,” she says, “and animals lend themselves to storytelling.” The results, she says, are a perfect fit for the show’s theme.

The exhibit is a follow-up to All Creatures Great and Small, exhibited two years ago. “Each artist is already known for incorporating furry, scaled, feathered, or otherwise clad beasts in their work, whether of the domesticated type or wild and free,” says Suzanne Camarata Ball, gallery owner.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com.