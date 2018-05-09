The Village Potters Celebrate Expansion

The Village Potters (TVP) is celebrating a 5,000-squarefoot expansion of its Clay Center with a Spring Open House on Saturday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “This expansion came with a need for square footage for our fast-paced, growing clay supply center,” says Sarah Wells Rolland, founder and owner of TVP. “The graduates of our advanced studies program needed a stepping stone, too.” In addition to the larger Clay Distribution Center, the expansion added new Resident Potter and Incubator studios as well as more space for the Teaching Center. All new features can be toured during the Spring Open House.

The event will also feature a number of interactive opportunities, including a wheel for visitors who would like to test a clay sample by making a bowl to be fi red for the Asheville Empty Bowls project. There will be hourly giveaways and TVP will open a community fi ring of the Kazegama wood-ash kiln. For a small fee, members of the public may select and glaze a pot for a Raku fi ring, which can be taken home that day.

Inside the TVP Gallery, the new Emerging Artists Gallery (EAG) will also be open for browsing. Tori Motyl, a graduate of the TVP Advanced Studies program whose work will be featured in the EAG, says the new gallery is a testament to the organization’s commitment to alumni success. “TVP has been and continues to be a driving force,” Motyl says, “not only in Asheville, but nationally, for fostering community in the ceramics world.”

The Village Potters is located in Riverview Station, in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at 191 Lyman Street, #180. For more information visit thevillagepotters.com.