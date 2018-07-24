TRAC: Sphere of Influence

Starting on Saturday, July 28, the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery will open a new exhibit highlighting more than 60 glass artists from Western North Carolina. Sphere of Influence: Glass Artists of Western North Carolina explores how the work of regional artists has impacted the global glass art arena over the last 50 years. “We will feature signature pieces of each artist’s work accompanied by a special edition, handcrafted book and world map tracking the exhibitions, collections and teaching experiences of these artists within the US and around the world,” says co-curator Robin Warden. “The influence of this intergenerational community of glass artists has established WNC as the leading center of contemporary glass in the nation.”

As a complement to the exhibit, Warden will be conducting guided glass studio tours on Fridays through the month of August. Participants will be able to meet artists in two studios, experience glass blowing and view and purchase work directly from the artists. “Many local people do not understand the impact of the global influence of the glass program at Penland School of Crafts and also that many of us teach, demonstrate, exhibit and lecture worldwide,” says Shane Fero, who will demonstrate on the tour. To purchase tickets and make a reservation for a tour, please email kate@toerivearts.org or call 828.682.7215.

Sphere of Influence is part of the Summer of Glass celebration that coincides with the Dale Chihuly installation at Biltmore. Visitors are welcome to view the exhibit Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be a public reception held on Saturday, July 28, from 5–7 pm.

Sphere of Influence will be located in the Dottie Owen Great Room/Gallery, on the second fl oor of the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine Gallery, 269 Oak Avenue. Visit toeriverarts.org for more information.