Twigs & Leaves Gallery Hosts Art After Dark

Twigs and Leaves Gallery will spotlight oil painter Sarah Sneeden during Waynesville’s Art After Dark on Friday, August 2, from 6–9 p.m. “Sarah is a delight to watch as her paints come alive on the canvas and she seems to dance in front of the easel,” says gallery co-owner Carrie Keith. “Her sparkling personality is transformed into colorful landscapes and local roadside creations.” Downtown Waynesville hosts Art After Dark every First Friday from May through December. Galleries, stores and restaurants stay open until 9 p.m. and visitors can enjoy live music and refreshments. August’s event will feature piano music by Phyllis Bryan.

Sneeden, who has been painting for more than 40 years, has been with Twigs and Leaves Gallery since 2009. “The most important thing about my work is that it is real,” she says. “I don’t make up paintings, because nature always trumps my imagination.” The artist often works en plein air and during Art After Dark she will demonstrate how she uses her pigments and brushes. “It gives folks an opportunity to ask questions about materials and procedures that the final framed piece doesn’t reveal,” she says. “Painting is always a challenge I urge others to try, because it opens up another world of really seeing, and that is a joy in itself.”

Twigs and Leaves Gallery is located at 98 North Main Street in Waynesville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 1–4 p.m. For more information visit TwigsAndLeaves.com or call 828.456.1940.