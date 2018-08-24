Two Exhibits Celebrate Nature at Momentum Gallery

Through October 31, Momentum Gallery will host two multi-media, nature-themed exhibitions. The group exhibition, Transformation: Earth, Water & Wood, will feature recent works from five Momentum artist partners. “Each artist explores ideas of transformation, mostly through clever manipulation of material, but also conceptually through metaphor,” says Momentum owner/director Jordan Ahlers. One example of this transformation theme is the work of artist Ron Isaacs, whose painted birch plywood constructs depict articles of clothing morphing into natural elements. “My work is exactly halfway between painting and sculpture,” says Isaacs. Painter Mariella Bisson imparts the transformation theme more conceptually. “My process is based on the transformation of landscape reality into drawing, then into watercolor and finally to a large-scale, mixed media painting on linen,” she says. “I transform my direct experience into art in order to bring the beauty and power of nature to my audience and collectors.” Other artists in the Transformation exhibition include David Ellsworth in wood, Vicki Grant in porcelain and mixed media and Ron Layport in wood.

The gallery will also be presenting a new collection of paintings and textile works from Samantha Bates. Bates uses paint, pencil, weaving, screen-print, sewing, knitting, erasure and pen to create elaborately patterned landscapes. Her newest collection focuses on the artist’s bond with the wilderness areas of the Pacific Northwest. Like the works in Transformation, Bates’ art explores and honors the natural world. “My paintings study the meeting of different forms of nature,” she says. “Intertwining trees basking in the heavy winter air, the way light warms sand or knotted roots revealed and faded from coastal spray.” Momentum Gallery is located at 24 North Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit momentumgallery.com.