Undergraduate Exhibition at WCU Fine Art Museum

During March, the WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center will host the 51st Annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition. The work will be juried by Lee Walton, associate professor of art at UNC Greensboro, where he directs both the Graduate Program and the Interdisciplinary Arts and Social Practice program. “I did my best to bring together a range of art that reflects the diverse motivations, ideas, outcomes and levels of craft among the students,” says Walton. “Some art selected can teach us something about the world outside the gallery, while other work might make us laugh, celebrate our idiosyncrasies or help us appreciate the everyday moments of life.”

The exhibition provides an opportunity for students to share their work with the campus and community while enhancing their skills in artwork presentation at a professional gallery. Students provide artist statements, compile digital images of their objects and prepare their work for display by framing, matting and creating mounts. There will be a reception and awards ceremony for the exhibition on Thursday, March 21, from 5–7 p.m. at the museum.

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays until 7 p.m. For more information about programming, call 828.227.ARTS or visit BardoArtsCenter.WCU.edu.