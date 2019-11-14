Vessels of Merriment at Grovewood Gallery

In November, Grovewood Gallery will host the festive annual exhibition Vessels of Merriment. Now in its third year, the exhibition will feature handcrafted drinking vessels from 16 studio potters from across the country, some of whom will be present at the opening reception on Saturday, November 16, from 2–5 p.m.

Many types of vessels will be featured in the exhibition, including growlers, goblets, whiskey cups, wine cups and tumblers. Artist Phil Haralam will be showing several new forms this year, including beer steins and a whiskey jug. “Vessels can be enjoyed for their aesthetics and conceptual nature like any work of art, but they also offer the intimate experience that comes through use,” he says. “Savoring a well-crafted cocktail in a handmade cup tempts you to slow down and be present in the moment.”

Potter Ronan Kyle Peterson has been experimenting with new glaze colors and combinations that he is excited to present, including ”a turquoise, a deep smoky aubergine and a soft, light bluish-lavender,” he says. “Creating vessels helps me express generosity and allows me to provide a service to people I may never meet or talk with. I want my vessels to spark some joy and gratitude in their simple existence, and doubly so in their functionality.” Artist Lisa Gluckin says the Vessels of Merriment exhibit provides “an impetus for me to explore new ground,” as well as a playful gateway to the joy and coziness of winter. “It marks and celebrates the holiday season,” she says of the exhibition.

Other participating artists include Kurt Anderson, Anja Bartels, Kelly Lynn Daniels, Maria Dondero, Kim Dryden, Jordan Jones, Reiko Miyagi, Samantha Oliver, Helen Purdum, Justin Rothshank, Amy Sanders, Rebekah Strickland and Charlie Tefft. All vessels will be for sale, with most priced between $30 and $60.