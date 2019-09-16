Wanderlust at Gallery at Flat Rock in September

During the years working with other artists to exhibit their work at Gallery at Flat Rock, owner Suzanne Camarata has put her own work on the back burner. With the Henderson County Open Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday, September 21–22, she plans to show some of her own photographs along with the work of the many other fine artists her gallery represents. Hours for the tour on both days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is my first time participating in the tour as an artist,” Camarata says. “This year I became involved with a photography print critique group which has compelled me to begin looking at photographers’ work again and to begin examining my own images. The series of photos that I’ll be presenting at the Open Studio Tour is called Wanderlust, images taken with my phone on explorations locally and when traveling.”

Because the photos were taken with her iPhone, aspiring photographers have taken notice of the capabilities of capturing images without an expensive camera and equipment. “I have had a lot of interest in my teaching iPhoneography and ways to ‘see’ with the phone,” she says. “Since the iPhone camera is lightweight, ubiquitous and sophisticated, it is a powerful device for making compelling images.” Camarata has taught a few classes already and is now arranging outings around certain topics so that iPhoneographers can practice capturing the world around them.