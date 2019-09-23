WCU Fine Art Museum: Chakaia Booker: Auspicious Behavior

Through October 25, the WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center presents the traveling exhibition Chakaia Booker: Auspicious Behavior. Organized by the Ewing Gallery at the University of Tennessee, the exhibition features four sculptures made from recycled tires and nineteen prints made using Booker’s unique method, chine collé. “The chine collé method for the prints was a result of months of trial and error testing of all the various printmaking methods in collaboration with master printer Phil Sanders at the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in New York City,” says Booker. “Ultimately, the process we developed allowed me to work with the same conceptual approach to print that I use with sculpture: a cutting, combining and recombining of materials incorporating repetitious pattern, movements and color.”

While the prints and sculptures provide a different viewing experience for the audience, Booker explains that the works all stem from the same creative place. The artist addresses themes of African-American identity, racial and economic inequality and environmental concerns. “Art is fundamental to understanding who we are as a people,” she says. “Any time an artist can showcase the way they see the world it helps to expand the notion of what is possible for everyone.”

The WCU Fine Art Museum will host a visiting artist event and reception with Booker on Thursday, October 10, at 5 p.m. The WCU Fine Art Museum is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. For more information, visit BardoArtsCenter.WCU.edu.