Weaverville Art Safari Spring Studio Tour

One of Asheville’s original studio tours, the Weaverville Art Safari, is coming to town on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The self-guided event will kick off with a preview party on Friday from 6–8 p.m. The preview party costs $10 to attend and features a silent auction, raffle prizes, drinks and appetizers, as well as the opportunity to see artists at work in Miya Gallery, Mangum Pottery and Artisans on Main.

Mudhoneyz Studio, the working studio of potters LeElaine Comer, Molly Walter and Missy Batten, has participated in the Weaverville Art Safari for the past three years. “Seeing where we make and how we fire provides a context for what we are doing with our craft that is hard to recreate anywhere else,” says Comer. “It adds another layer of understanding around why and how we make. The context of place and community is deeply ingrained in our work, which is both functional and sculptural.”

A native of Weaverville, painter Corey McNabb has participated in almost a decade’s worth of Art Safaris. “Last year I traveled all over the country to participate in 34 different art festivals, but none were as fun and meaningful to me as the Weaverville Art Safari,” he says. “It draws a diverse and art-loving crowd every year.” McNabb will be working on a new series of paintings to debut at the Safari as well as painting live during the event. “The Weaverville Art Safari is a wonderful addition to the community as it allows patrons a unique opportunity to get a rare inside look at where artists and crafters create their works,” he says.

For more information, visit weavervilleartsafari.com.