Winter Arts Smokies Style: It’s Chili Outside Chili Cook-off

On Saturday, January 19, the Waynesville Gallery Association (WGA) will continue its “Winter Arts Smokies Style” series. This once-a-month event is held in December, January, February and March and offers unique themes each month with a full day of activities, musicians and gallery demonstrations in downtown Waynesville. “The Waynesville Gallery Association felt that the locals, in addition to our tourists, would like things to do in the winter, so ‘Winter Arts Smokies Style’ was born,” says Colleen Davis of The Jeweler’s Workbench, who is hosting the event. “It’s also a way to help Haywood County businesses keep busy during the slow winter months.”

January’s event will be the It’s Chili Outside chili cook-off between participating businesses in downtown Waynesville, Frog Level and Hazelwood. Visitors can enjoy free chili samples from the participating businesses and vote on their favorites. More than 850 people voted in last year’s cook-off. “Many merchants will provide ‘red hot’ sales and specials during the day beginning at noon,” says Davis. From 3–6 p.m., participating galleries will have featured artists demonstrations, complimentary refreshments and entertainment. There will be a roving ‘Red Hot Chili Pepper’ mascot for photo opportunities, and WGA is working on a special ‘chili’ beer with the brew masters at Frog Level Brewing and Boojum’s. “The WGA feels strongly about bringing all three shopping districts together so locals and visitors alike can experience the terrific restaurants, galleries and shops we all have to offer,” says Davis. Leap Frog Tours will provide complimentary shuttles between Main Street, Frog Level and Hazelwood Village.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/WaynesvilleGalleryAssociation.