Woolworth Walk: Cathy Nichols and Sylvia McCollum

Woolworth Walk will feature the encaustic work of Cathy Nichols and the jewelry of Sylvia McCollum in its F.W. Gallery for the month of May. “Both Sylvia McCollum and I create art with a positive, hopeful message,” says Nichols, who also designs oracle cards and stencils. Nichols discovered the encaustic process about 10 years ago. “With its wonderful, translucent stickiness, I found that I could embed even more ‘non-regulation stuff’ into my artwork,” she says. “Soon, I was adding glitter, rhinestones, bits of poetry and even dried wildflowers to my paintings. I added even more dimension by etching words and drawings into the wax with a metal stylus. These elements help to highlight the magic of creativity and the imagination in my paintings.”

A two-time breast cancer survivor, McCollum has long threaded themes of strength into her jewelry designs. “It gives me joy to create and name each one of my pieces with the goal that these treasures will give their wearer hope and courage to survive all the challenges that life has to offer,” she says. Her most recent line, Circles of Hope and Faces of Courage, features faces carved into buffalo bone.

“I hope that visitors will walk away from our exhibit feeling hopeful, positive and more attuned to the sweetness of the world,” says Nichols.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.