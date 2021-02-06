Gallery on the Go from Contemporaneo

Amidst the ever-evolving conditions of the pandemic, Contemporaneo Gallery is announcing a new service: Gallery on the Go. This concierge art service, provided by gallery proprietors Francisco Troconis and Gary Culbertson, allows collectors to explore new art works from the comfort of their home. Contemporaneo has already provided this service to several happy clients, including Alan B. Offstein. “We had a specific need in our new river house in South Carolina in that we had a very modern home with a huge wall that needed something very special,” says Offstein.

Offstein remembered Contemporaneo from a trip he’d taken to Asheville last year. “I was drawn into the gallery by the exciting things in the windows,” he says. “Inside, there were some great works, but none that would actually work in the area that we had in mind.” Troconis suggested that Offstein return home and send a photograph the wall. “I sent him a picture, never really thinking that he would follow up,” says Offstein. “But he did follow up and sent not one, not two, but many, many things to consider.”

Troconis introduced Offstein and his wife to the artist Astolfo Funes, whom they loved. They narrowed it down to two Funes paintings, which Troconis drove down to the couple’s home. They chose the largest of the two. “We are extremely pleased with the painting and are trying to find space for another Funes,” says Offstein. “It was a pleasure dealing with Contemporaneo. We thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

For more information about Contemporaneo and Gallery on the Go, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop, call 828.253.0879 or email contemporaneoasheville@gmail.com.