Gaspard&Dancers to Perform at Wortham During Asheville Amadeus Festival

Gaspard&Dancers, a Durham-based contemporary dance company, will perform at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Friday and Saturday, May 2 and 3, at 8 p.m. as part of the 2025 Asheville Amadeus Festival, a 10-day festival presented by the Asheville Symphony.

Known for its innovative choreography and emotionally charged performances, the company is led by the Haitian-born Gaspard Louis. The program for the performance will include several works, each distinct in style and narrative. One of the pieces likely to be featured is Tota Pulchra Es/You are all Beautiful, which explores the idea of imagination and the continuous movement of life. Another work, Sodo, draws inspiration from the Haitian pilgrimage to a sacred waterfall, blending cultural practices with themes of atonement and renewal. The piece 27 reflects on the life and artwork of Jean-Michel Basquiat, incorporating raw emotion and racial tension.

Louis, who has performed internationally and choreographed works with the American modern dance company PILOBOLUS, founded Gaspard&Dancers with a commitment to pushing boundaries in both movement and collaboration. Gaspard&Dancers also engages with communities through public performances, master classes and residencies, aiming to make dance more accessible. “At Wortham, we are committed to discovering new and emerging artists and introducing them to our discerning Asheville audiences,” says Rae Geoffrey, managing director of the Wortham Center. “Enter Gaspard&Dancers. Though the company name may be unfamiliar, artistic director Gaspard Louis is no stranger to the stage, having appeared with PILOBOLUS in past seasons in addition to touring and teaching all over the world.”

Connect with the art and the artists in a dance master class and pre-show discussions. Details available online. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.