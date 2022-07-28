Heart of Brevard Hosts Art is in the Air Festival September 13-18

Heart of Brevard (HOB) hosts the second annual Art is in the Air: A Celebration of Plein Air, Tuesday, September 13, through Sunday, September 18. The event is named for the French phrase en plein air, or outside, and the painting method by the same name, which means making art on location rather than in a studio. Art is in the Air celebrates this tradition by welcoming 25 artists from across the region to share their talents and depictions of the beauty of downtown Brevard and surrounding areas.

Jeff Ripple is the featured artist for this year’s event. Ripple is a self-trained, dedicated landscape artist from Tallahassee, Florida. He will offer a painting demonstration on Thursday afternoon for registered artists and will also participate in the Quick Draw competition on Saturday. Ripple is represented by The Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio located at 51 West Main Street in downtown Brevard, the presenting sponsor for the event.

“I like painting in Brevard because of its numerous, lovely parks; close proximity to national forest land and the French Broad River; and picturesque setting of the Western Carolina mountains,” says Ripple.

Saturday’s festivities take place downtown and will include artists in action, food trucks and a local artisan market. Art is in the Air participants will be located at sites throughout the Heart of Brevard downtown district. Some participants will compete in the Heart of Brevard Quick Draw Competition, in which competitors are presented with the task of setting up their easel and completing a painting in a single sitting.

“We are excited to add the Quick Draw Competition this year,” says Nicole Bentley, executive Director for HOB. “This fun, high-energy event brings together both artists and spectators for a two-hour burst of creativity highlighting our downtown.”

The four-day plein air event culminates with a Wet Paint Art Show & Sale on Sunday, September 18, in which paintings created throughout the weekend will be on display and available for purchase.

For more information about how to participate as an artist or to purchase advance tickets for the Wet Paint Show & Sale, visit BrevardNC.org/community/ArtIsIntheAir.