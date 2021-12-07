Hendersonville Symphony Kicks Off 2021-22 Season

By Natasha Anderson

After a 20-month layoff, the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) announces its return to the stage with Appalachian Christmas, a concert held Saturday, December 11. This is the first of four concerts making up the orchestra’s 2021-2022 season. Appalachian Christmas will be led by interim music director Eric Scheider. The remaining concerts will be conducted by the orchestra’s three final music director candidates. All performances take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College Concert Hall in Flat Rock.

“The HSO is at an exciting place of new transition and growth as one of America’s premier small-town professional orchestras,” says David Huff, HSO board member and conductor search committee co-chairman. “As we come out of COVID and celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are excited to see where one of these talented young conductors will lead us artistically.”

The December 11 program features traditional holiday caroling and merriment with special guests 2017 RockyGrass competition-winning fiddler Julian Pinelli, and Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers frontman Graham Sharp. Next, on March 19, Yuriy Bekker conducts From Russia with Love, including masterpieces by Borodin and Tchaikovsky. Timothy Verville will lead the HSO on May 7 with his program Insurmountable Odds featuring Daugherty’s Red Cape Tango and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. On May 21, John Concklin conducts New Beginnings, featuring Mozart’s Overture to the Magic Flute, Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor and Dvorák’s From the New World.

“These concerts are an opportunity for each candidate to showcase his taste in music, conducting skills and rapport with the musicians and audience,” says Huff. “The selection process for these finalists has been very exciting, with our selection committee members all in agreement that any one of these candidates would serve us well as our new music director.”

HSO season ticket prices are $160 general or $40 for enrolled students. A single general admission concert ticket is $45 for adults and $12 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HendersonvilleSymphony.org or call 828.697.5884.