Hendersonville’s Main Street Fills with Artisans for 65th Art on Main September 28-29

The 65th annual Art on Main fine art and fine craft event will take place on historic Main Street in Hendersonville on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Featuring more than 100 fine art and fine craft artists, this event brings an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 visitors to the region.

Margaret Vetter of MargoZaics will be bringing a selection of her stained glass pieces to sell and display at Art on Main. A self-taught artist, Vetter finds inspiration in both the nature around her and the glass that she uses to create her art. “Some glass is so beautiful with light shining through it I use it for a glass-on-glass mosaic so it can be hung in a window,” she says. “And sometimes I create pieces with fusible glass in a kiln that I can put on wood substrates so they can be hung on walls. I finish both types of mosaics by grouting.”

This will be her first time as a vendor at Art on Main, though she’s attended the event several times. “I love the location in downtown historic Hendersonville; it’s so charming,” she says.

Sponsored by the Arts Council of Henderson County, Art on Main is a beloved tradition that features a wide array of mediums, from sculptures and photography to jewelry and pottery. The festival provides opportunities to learn from the artists through conversation and live demonstrations, and there will also be a children’s activity.

“Hendersonville is an arts-minded community and a show like this draws artists in from all over,” says Vetter. “Art shows bring people together, providing a venue for community members to connect with one another, discuss the art and bond over shared interests.”

For more information, visit ACofHC.org.