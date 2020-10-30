Holiday Options Abound at Claying Around

Claying Around, a full-service paint your own pottery studio in Asheville, offers to-go painting and project kits with online ordering and curbside pickup options, as well as in-store sessions by appointment. Holiday-themed projects and à la carte kits, allowing customers to select their own pieces and colors and to add items including disposable aprons, extra brush sets and sponges, are also available.

“Based on the feedback I’ve gotten, people find the pre-made kits for children to be adorable and to make great gifts,” says Claying Around owner Leigh Cohen. “The more technique-based kits have detailed instructions that make them really easy to do at home.”

Though the in-store experience has changed in order to observe health and safety guidelines, customers find many of the changes to be positive, according to Cohen. Staff members pull paint bottles and all necessary accessories and bring them to customers at their reserved tables. All items are left on the table at the end of the session, so that they may be sanitized. All brushes, water jars, and paint palettes go into a bleach solution and tables and chairs are wiped with disinfectant before the next reservation is seated. Door handles, credit card readers and register tablets are sanitized after each handling. Masks are required and sanitizer is available at three locations.

“The experience has a more one-on-one feel now,” says Cohen. “ I think our customers like knowing there will be a table ready for them when they arrive, and that there is no waiting. Though limited capacity is definitely hard for us financially, it is nice for the customer.”

More and more Christmas items will be added to the web store throughout the holiday season, with various items on sale. Light-up, vintage Christmas trees are discounted through November. “Every week I add more items,” says Cohen, “so you’ll have to keep checking!”

Claying Around is located at 1378 Hendersonville Road, Suite D, Asheville. Learn more, purchase items or reserve space at ClayingAround.com.