Immerse in Art, Neighborhood Charm at Kenilworth Studio Tour

The 19th annual Kenilworth Artists Fall Studio Tour has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, after the initial tour was canceled because of Helene. “We’ve taken a tumble with Hurricane Helene arriving a week prior to our originally scheduled event, but we have dusted ourselves off, taken stock of our good fortune and hope to welcome our neighbors, our friends, and our community into our studios,” says Angela Maddix, a long-time participating artist.

The tour offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the work of talented artists in Asheville’s Kenilworth neighborhood. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the tour showcases a diverse range of media, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pottery, glass, jewelry, and woodcraft.

Kenilworth’s historic neighborhood offers an inviting backdrop for this free, self-guided event, which draws art lovers both serious and casual. The neighborhood’s varied architectural styles, from Tudor and Arts and Crafts homes to rustic cabins, add to the tour’s charm. “Strolling from one studio to another along Kenilworth’s charming sidewalks on a crisp sunny fall afternoon is akin to daytime trick-or-treating,” says Donnelly.

As in past years, a portion of the artists’ sales from the tour will be donated to Loving Food Resources, a pantry supporting hospice and HIV/AIDS clients in western North Carolina.

Artist Shona Patel, another participant, turned to art during the pandemic as a way to cope with writer’s block. A mycologist and member of the Asheville Mushroom Club, Patel will have ceramic mushroom art on display alongside her award-winning sgraffito egg sculptures in porcelain as well as pen and ink giclee prints. “I want to connect with people and share my passion for fungi and the natural world,” she says. Patel will be set up in the driveway of her Kenilworth home during the tour.

“Be prepared to be wowed,” says LeeAnn Donnelly, public relations manager for the Kenilworth Artists Association. “The art created by the artists living in Kenilworth is inspired, eclectic, collectible, and giftable.”

A brochure with a map of studio locations can be found at the Asheville Visitors Center, and at KenilworthArtists.org.