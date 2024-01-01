Immersive, One-Man Production Comes to Bardo Arts Center in January

By Emma Castleberry

Bardo Arts Center will host the world premiere of Fantasia On Mysterium: The Epic Immersive Theatrical Recital, a one-man performance by playwright and pianist Michael Yannette, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 25–27. Part recital, part theatrical play, part immersive visual experience, this intimate production features limited, on-stage audience seating.

“It is the direction that theater is moving in this larger-than-life way, but also goes down some very personal, intimate rabbit holes,” says Yannette. “The intimacy works then on two levels: the personally intimate and also to increase the immensity and intensity of the immersive visuals.”

The material of the show explores Yannette’s relationship with and research about composer Alexander Scriabin. Yannette first discovered the composer when he was in undergrad studying piano at Florida State University where he performed Scriabin’s Fifth Sonata. “I was completely blown away by it,” he says. “It had a crazy, intense energy permeating it, a mystical quality and a radiance that was extraordinary. As I got to know him personally through my research, I thought he was the ultimate crazy artist genius. Iconic in Russia, but virtually unknown in the states except amongst learned musicians, I thought he was the perfect subject for a show.”

Yannette is quick to clarify that Fantasia on Mysterium is immersive, but not interactive. “In this experience, the audience is just the audience, not part of the show,” he says. “So just kick back and enjoy. The fun of the Fantasia is being ready, with seat belts fully engaged, for just about anything. It’s hard to say what you will experience exactly, but you will not have experienced anything quite like it before.”

Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. Visit arts.wcu.edu/fantasia to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.