Isis Music Hall Hosts Mike Farris in Concert March 13

Tennessee native and GRAMMY Award winner Mike Farris takes the stage at Isis Music Hall on Saturday, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. Farris is widely lauded for his soulful delivery of country and gospel music. His album, Shine for All the People, won a GRAMMY Award for Best Roots Gospel Album of 2015. Farris made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018, and, in 2011, was a featured performer at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 16th Annual American Music Masters Concert, which honored the late Aretha Franklin.

Tickets for the Isis Main Stage performance are $35, with limited VIP seating and limited tables available for dinner during the concert. Please call for dinner reservations.

In April, Isis Music Hall begins its lawn concert series. “We will welcome several returning artists with many surprises along the way,” says venue owner Lillianna Woody. “Our staff, along with the Woody family, is grateful for all the support we have received through these difficult times.”

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.