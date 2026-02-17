Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery and Nicole Zuraitis Perform at Wortham Center March 3–4

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts will open March with two nights of performances at the Diana Wortham Theatre, bringing together nationally known artists whose work spans television, film, live comedy and contemporary jazz.

On Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m., actors and performers Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery appear together in The Trouble with Angels, a touring production that blends vocal performance and comedy in a cabaret-style format. Lynch is widely recognized for her Emmy Award-winning role as Sue Sylvester on Glee, while Flannery spent nine seasons portraying Meredith on The Office.

Developed as a live collaboration, The Trouble with Angels draws on both performers’ experience moving between scripted work and the spontaneity of live performance. Songs and spoken moments are woven together with comedic timing and theatrical delivery, allowing Lynch and Flannery to shift between character and commentary.

The following evening, Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., the Wortham Center hosts jazz vocalist, pianist and bandleader Nicole Zuraitis. A two-time GRAMMY winner, Zuraitis brings an approach to jazz performance that places original songwriting alongside deep engagement with the form’s traditions.

“I call it the modern songbook,” Zuraitis says, describing a creative lane she has carved out as both a composer and performer. Rather than relying primarily on standards, her work grows from a deep understanding of jazz history and Black American music while remaining focused on writing new material. “You have to study the tradition, learn the language and then write music that’s innovative,” she says.

That commitment shaped How Love Begins, the album Zuraitis wrote and arranged herself, and which later earned a GRAMMY. She says choosing to prioritize original work often felt like a professional risk in a field where familiarity can dominate.

“For so many years, I felt like being a songwriter was really making my life harder,” she says. “I just kept thinking, ‘I have something to say.’” When the album was recognized, the response surprised her. “It seems that people are hungry for something new,” she says.

Presented on consecutive nights, the two performances offer a snapshot of the range of work at the Wortham Center.

“These two performances capture what Wortham is all about—bringing people together through unforgettable experiences that spark joy, curiosity and connection,” says Rae Geoffrey, managing director. “From the comedic brilliance and musical charm of Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery to Nicole Zuraitis’ innovative approach to jazz, Wortham is proud to showcase the incredible range of talent that defines the performing arts today.”

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more about the season’s offerings or to purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.