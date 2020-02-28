Kate Coleman Featured at Woolworth Walk Throughout March

Swannanoa-based artist Kate Coleman will be highlighted in Woolworth Walk’s FW Gallery throughout the month of March. The artist, who has a Fine Art degree from Ball State University, creates large-scale paintings of birds, some of which are more than 60 inches tall.

She incorporates vintage book pages to add texture to the work and also provide information for the viewer. “My artwork can be viewed from a distance and create the focal point in a room,” she says. “Then, as you get closer to the piece, you begin to see the detail of the bird and the multimedia aspects of it. You can read the text from the book pages and learn information about each species of bird.” In addition to basic information like wing span, Coleman likes to include details about the bird’s social and nesting habits.

Each work starts with a hunt for vintage books about birds. The artist then applies acrylic paint to wood panels, using the book pages to create feathers or background. “I enjoy layering paint and paper to create dimension and texture in each painting,” she says. Each painting comes in a wooden frame with a bird identification tag.

Woolworth Walk will host a reception for Coleman’s work on Friday, March 6, from 5–6 p.m. “This show is an interactive exhibit of my work,” says Coleman. “The viewers will enjoy the journey of discovery and learning about each bird.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.