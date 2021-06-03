La Vie en Rosé: Art & Wine Festival in Flat Rock

The Arts Council of Henderson County (ACofHC) celebrates its 50th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a new event co-hosted by Marked Tree Vineyard. La Vie en Rosé: Art & Wine Festival provides an opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine on the grounds of the Flat Rock vineyard while exploring fine arts and crafts of WNC.

“If you have been to Marked Tree, you will know exactly why it is the perfect place for this event,” says ACofHC executive director Hannah Duncan. “It is hard to not feel inspired as you drive up the road surrounded by mountain views and vineyards.”

The celebration will feature artisan booths with jewelry, wood, photography, fiber art, paintings, pottery and local crafts; demonstrations by the Art League of Henderson County; presentations by Hola Cultural Arts and the Community Theatre of Hendersonville; a two-day plein air painting class; and a collaborative art project on Sunday. A sunset chamber music performance by the Hendersonville Symphony takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. The Carolina Concert Choir will also perform. Food from a menu created by local chefs Alex and Ashleigh Baxevanis, of Chef Squared Co. will be available for purchase. The plein air painting class and sunset concert are separate ticketed events.

“We want this festival to be a reminder that the artists are here and ready to welcome you back to their galleries, museums and stages,” says Duncan. “Many of these organizations will have information about their upcoming events and we encourage you to support them.”

Marked Tree Vineyard will debut its new wine, the 2020 Chloe Rosé to celebrate the weekend. Chloe Rosé is a blend of cabernet franc and Lemberger, done in a saignée method to produce a rosé that is darker and bolder than most. Last year’s rosé, Ellie Mae, is an option for those who prefer a sweeter wine. Both are available to purchase by the glass.

“We are excited to help celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of ACofHC,” says Marked Tree Vineyard co-owner Lance Hiatt. “Art in all of its forms makes our lives better. During the pandemic, many of our artists and creators lost their audience, so we hope this festival begins the summer rush and reminds all of us what we have been missing in our lives throughout the past year.”

Tickets are available at MarkedTreeVineyard.com. Tickets to La Vie en Rosé: Art & Wine Festival are $15 in advance or $20 on event day. Children six and under are admitted free. Admittance to the festival will be staggered. Entrance time can be booked at the time of ticket purchase. A portion of proceeds will support ACofHC. Tickets to the Hendersonville Symphony performance are $25 in advance or $28 on performance day. A portion of the proceeds will support the Hendersonville Symphony. The performance is for those 12 and older. While Marked Tree Vineyard is typically a dog-friendly property, dogs will not be allowed during the event weekend.