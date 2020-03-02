Learn Jewelry Making at Ignite Jewelry Studios

Co-owned by Nora McMullen and Jessica Hall, Ignite Jewelry Studios offers weekly workshops in jewelry-making techniques for all skill levels. “We founded Ignite Jewelry Studios as a space for people to create together,” says McMullen. “I am passionate about taking the skills I have come to love so much and passing them on to others. Every student brings a new story and fresh outlook to the studio, keeping us invigorated.”

Workshops last between one and three hours, and students leave with finished jewelry. Ignite also hosts guest instructors who teach advanced three- to five-day courses for experienced jewelers looking to strengthen their techniques. Diane McEachen, who creates copper and sterling silver jewelry, took several classes at Ignite before she became a resident jewelry artist at the studio in January. “The classes at Ignite Jewelry Studios are fantastic,” she says. “You have a total hands-on experience and amazing jewelers to help you every step of the way. The equipment and instructors are top-notch and the studio is a beautiful environment in which to create.”

Workshops in March and April include Silver Stacking Rings, Enamel a Bird Charm and Fused Silver Earrings. There will also be four Sunday sessions of Junior Sparks!, a program for children 9–13 to encourage an interest in metalsmithing. On March 20, 21 and 22, guest artist Deb Karash will lead a three-day workshop called Flat to Fabulous, which focuses on adding interest to your jewelry designs with surface texture, volume and layers.

For more information or to register for workshops, visit IgniteJewelryStudios.com.