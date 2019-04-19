Beatrix Potter, Naturalist & Farmer

Fame, independent fortune and farming did not come early to Potter. She was nearing 40 when her children’s books began to appear. The success of her books allowed her to return to the Lake District to purchase Hill Top Farm. She later acquired adjacent properties. Although she continued to write children’s books at Hill Top, she began to immerse herself in farming and gardening. At age 47, she married a local solicitor, William Heelis, and as Mrs. Heelis she became known in agricultural circles for her prize-winning flock of Herdwick sheep. An ardent land conservationist who sought to preserve Cumbrian farming and craft traditions, Potter left 14 farms and 4,000 acres to the UK National Trust. Her legacy became the foundation of the Lake District National Park.

Carol Howard is Dean of the Faculty at Warren Wilson College. For further reading, see Linda Lear’s Beatrix Potter: A Life in Nature and Marta McDowell’s Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life.