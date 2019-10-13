Book Feature: Tide Runners: Shrimping and Fishing on the Carolinas and Georgia Coast

Tim Barnwell, Author

Known for his books documenting Appalachian people and their way of life, photographer Tim Barnwell has now taken his camera and notebooks to coastal regions. Tide Runners is the culmination of eight years spent with workers in seaside towns in the Carolinas and southward. “Through photographs and oral history interviews, I tried to cover all aspects of the shrimping and fishing industries,” Barnwell says.

What struck him about the people he talked to were the similarities to mountain farmers he met while working on books about them. “Both groups are optimistic, independent, hard-working folk who struggle to make a living in the face of nature’s forces, high operating costs and crop prices whose value has barely increased in decades,” Barnwell says. “They also know that their children will not be continuing in their work footsteps.”

Barnwell’s other newly published work is Faces & Places of Cashiers Valley and he will be signing both books at City Lights Bookstore in Sylva on Friday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, October 24, at 6 p.m., Barnwell will give a talk on Tide Runners at Malaprops Bookstore/Café.